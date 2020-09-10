Advertisement

Maine Justice Foundation announces launch of Racial Justice Fund

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Justice Foundation has announced the launch of the Racial Justice Fund.

The goal of the fund is to support education and advocacy in achieving racial justice and equity.

The Justice Foundation has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars from corporations and philanthropic leaders across the state.

The fund will make grants available to qualified organizations for programs to achieve racial equity and eliminate racial bias throughout Maine.

“The generous response of our 22 founders is a tribute to Maine’s history of tackling tough problems through teamwork between the business community, nonprofits, and the public sector,” said Dr. Evelyn Silver of the Maine Justice Foundation.

To learn more about the Maine Justice Foundation and the Racial Justice Fund, visit justicemaine.org.

