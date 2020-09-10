Advertisement

Maine DOL gives update on state unemployment filings

(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims dropped slightly from the week before.

Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,100 individuals filing for state aid and 1,700 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

That’s a decrease about 400 from the prior week.

More than 35,000 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, another 22,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Overall about 400 fraudulent claims were canceled. That’s down about 100 from the week before.

Nearly 8,000 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

About 800 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

