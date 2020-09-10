Maine CDC reports 31 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

With 6 cases still to classified the overall total rises to 4,760.

There are 473 active cases - 8 more since Wednesday.

4,153 people have recovered.

There are 14 new cases being reported in York County.

161 are active, that’s up 4 since Wednesday.

Only Cumberland County has more active cases across the state.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

