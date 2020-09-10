Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 31 new cases of coronavirus

4,153 people have recovered.
State stats
State stats(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

With 6 cases still to classified the overall total rises to 4,760.

There are 473 active cases - 8 more since Wednesday.

There are 14 new cases being reported in York County.

161 are active, that’s up 4 since Wednesday.

Only Cumberland County has more active cases across the state.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

We will have it live on air as well as on our website.

