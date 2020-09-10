Libraries work to provide access to communities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -"I think the silver lining is we’ve realized how much the library means to people."

When libraries across the state closed in March, Pittsfield Public Library director Holly Michaels says she started hearing a lot of support from locals.

“We still tried to keep everyone connected somehow.”

As regulations and guidelines solidified, libraries have started to open up to varying degrees.

Pittsfield is letting 15 patrons in at a time.

“We always provided a lot of programs and that’s really hard to do right now. We still provide a story time but it’s not in person, it’s all through Facebook Live.”

The pandemic has shone a spotlight on ways libraries can make themselves more accessible online and in person.

“We will use curbside forever, I actually can’t see that ever going away.”

Bangor Public Library has also seen extensive use of their curbside service.

“That’s been very popular, we’ve checked out thousands of books, children’s books, adult books.”

Bangor Public Library Director Ben Treat says they haven’t been able to open the facility for safety reasons.

“We’ve been pushed into doing more online programming. It was a reason for us to study it, get better at it, so we have.”

While the virtual offerings are important, searching for new books to read in person can be beneficial for kids. On Monday, the Bangor Public Library will re-open their children’s room to one household at a time by appointment.

“That kind of exploration is really special for kids. We all do it when we browse but it’s really special for kids. They’re forming their experiences of being a young reader.”

Check with your local library to see what services they’re offering, and celebrate library card sign-up month!

