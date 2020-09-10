Advertisement

Judge denies face covering request for NY man awaiting Bangor murder trial

Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.
Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man accused of killing a woman from Cherryfield will have to wear a mask during his trial.

That ruling came down from a Bangor judge, Thursday afternoon, in the case of 39-year-old Carine Reeves.

Reeves is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Shaw was found shot to death on the side of a road in Cherryfield in July 2017.

In a video conference Wednesday, Reeves' lawyer argued wearing a mask could prejudice the jury since Reeves is Black and masks have long been associated with crime.

Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.

