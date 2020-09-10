Judge denies face covering request for NY man awaiting Bangor murder trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man accused of killing a woman from Cherryfield will have to wear a mask during his trial.

That ruling came down from a Bangor judge, Thursday afternoon, in the case of 39-year-old Carine Reeves.

Reeves is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Shaw was found shot to death on the side of a road in Cherryfield in July 2017.

In a video conference Wednesday, Reeves' lawyer argued wearing a mask could prejudice the jury since Reeves is Black and masks have long been associated with crime.

Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.

