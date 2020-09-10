Healthcare officials share mental health resources for employers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -During this pandemic, we’ve heard time and time again about how important it is to take care of your mental health.

Northern Light Health shared some tips on how to protect yourself when you’re on the clock at work.

They said employers can actually help with that by creating what healthcare officials call a ‘Culture of Caring.’

For example, you can encourage your staff to take a break if and when they feel overwhelmed.

Angela Fileccia, LCSW, manager, Healthy Life Resource Program, said, “We often don’t want to be perceived as if we aren’t working hard so part of that culture of caring is to really let your employees know hey. It’s okay to take a break. I want you to actually go and have a stretch. Come back and get back to work.”

It’s also important to take care of yourself outside of work.

Healthcare officials say start by getting enough sleep, exercising, and practicing self-care.

