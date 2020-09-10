Advertisement

Frenchman Bay Conservancy looks to conserve land in Hancock

The 1400 acres of land in Hancock will be accessible from the Downeast Sunrise Trail.
Frenchman Bay Community Forest
Frenchman Bay Community Forest(Frenchman Bay Conservancy)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The Frenchman Bay Conservancy is working to conserve land in Hancock for wildlife and outdoor recreation.

They’ve launched a public campaign to raise the remainder of the money needed to complete their Community Forest Project.

The 1400 acres of land in Hancock will be accessible from the Downeast Sunrise Trail.

It will be free and open to the public.

The conservancy hopes the community forest will provide opportunities for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and even hunting in some areas.

“Because it’s a blank slate for public access, thinking about where we might create an outdoor classroom space on the land, too." said Land Protection Manager Kat Deely. "It does have some wide open clearings that are maybe not the best right now for the forest’s health but can make it easier for us to create something like a forest classroom.”

Free and open to the public, the Frenchman Bay Community Forest will provide opportunities for walking, hiking, biking,...

Posted by Frenchman Bay Conservancy on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Conservancy says with a greater demand for outdoor recreation comes the need to protect land for public use.

They’ve already raised more than $760,000 toward the $900,000 campaign goal.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge denies face covering request for man awaiting murder trial

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.

News

Police issue Silver Alert for missing man from Addison

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Daniel Beauregard hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

News

Maine’s wedding industry facing numerous challenges during COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Like other industries around Maine, they’re doing their best to remain optimistic, and they ask their clients to do the same.

News

Time to get your flu shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Doctor says it’s realistic we could have an influenza pandemic alongside the current coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Noose allegedly found in Washington Academy teacher’s classroom, investigations underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school wasn’t made aware of the incident until last month.

News

MPA Announces COVID-19 guidelines for high school fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They also are recommending for the fall, volleyball may be played outside to keep athletes engaged.

News

Police say teenager killed in Machiasport crash Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
15-year-old Garrett Sprague of Machiasport was riding his motorized bicycle on Port Road.

News

A man from Charleston continues to grow giant pumpkins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Morgan says this year all of his biggest pumpkins are around 1,400 pounds.

News

PCHC to provide shelter services to homeless population staying at Ramada Inn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Staff will be available 24/7 for residents. They will be connecting them to resources they need.

News

Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Bangor trucking company

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
On Wednesday afternoon, Maine CDC opened a worksite outbreak investigation associated with Hartt Transportation in Bangor.