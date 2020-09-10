Frenchman Bay Conservancy looks to conserve land in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The Frenchman Bay Conservancy is working to conserve land in Hancock for wildlife and outdoor recreation.

They’ve launched a public campaign to raise the remainder of the money needed to complete their Community Forest Project.

The 1400 acres of land in Hancock will be accessible from the Downeast Sunrise Trail.

It will be free and open to the public.

The conservancy hopes the community forest will provide opportunities for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and even hunting in some areas.

“Because it’s a blank slate for public access, thinking about where we might create an outdoor classroom space on the land, too." said Land Protection Manager Kat Deely. "It does have some wide open clearings that are maybe not the best right now for the forest’s health but can make it easier for us to create something like a forest classroom.”

The Conservancy says with a greater demand for outdoor recreation comes the need to protect land for public use.

They’ve already raised more than $760,000 toward the $900,000 campaign goal.

