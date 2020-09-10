Advertisement

Employee of Mountain View Correctional Facility tests positive for coronavirus

Corrections
Corrections
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - An employee of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee received the positive test result on September 8th, but has not been at the facility since August 21st.

The Maine CDC believes there is little risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff or inmates at the facility due to the employee’s absence prior to testing positive.

The employee had been on a personal trip out of state and was tested when arriving back in the state.

We’re told the employee never returned to work before being tested and has not returned since testing positive.

