Cross Center holds first public event since pandemic began

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Some lucky people in Bangor were able to spend Wednesday evening with Paul Buyan and some musical guests.

The Cross Insurance Center hosted it’s first live public event since the pandemic began in March.

It was called "An Evening at Paul Bunyan Park.”

People came with their blankets and lawn chairs to listen to local musicians Riff Johnson and Adam Babcock.

There were safety protocols in place like wearing a mask.The staff spray painted the grass to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There were hand sanitizing stations set up around the park, too.

The Cross Insurance Center’s General Manager says it’s important to provide people with a sense of normalcy during this time.

“It’s as important as any event or anything that I’ve done here at the cross insurance center. I love doing community events. the community takes so much pride in the cross insurance center. What’s better than to get them out for an evening to relax? we haven’t had an event in ALMOST seven months,” Tony Vail, General Manager of the Cross Insurance Center, said.

The two-hour event was free.

