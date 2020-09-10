Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Bangor trucking company

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 confirming an outbreak of coronavirus at a trucking company in Bangor.

There are four positive cases at Hartt Transportation in Bangor.

According to the company president Jeff Castonguay, all of the affected workers are administrative staff.

He adds that immediately after learning of the outbreak, all of their Bangor employees including truck drivers and other operational staff were tested. Those tests all came back negative.

Castonguay calls this a “minimal outbreak” adding that Hartt Transportation is continuing to take the necessary COVID-19 protocol steps recommended by the Maine CDC including frequent cleaning and social distancing.

The Maine CDC confirming the cases at the trucking business are epidemiologically linked and a worksite outbreak investigation is now open.

