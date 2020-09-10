BlueLivesMatter Softball Tournament honors Trooper Mickael Nunez

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The seventh annual Blue Lives Matter Softball tournament in Central Maine will take place this weekend to support local heroes.

On Sunday, 15 teams made up of local law enforcement will compete in a double elimination co-ed softball tournament.

Softball Tournament Bracket (Brittany Johnson)

There are four field locations in Sidney and Waterville.

All proceeds from this year’s tournament will go to Trooper Mickael Nunez and his family.

Nunez was struck by a car earlier this year while on duty and had to have part of his leg amputated.

“Any time we can show any positvity in the law enforcement community and support to especially a local hero, we’re all about doing it, said Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brittany Johnson. "It shows by the number of teams that we have each year and each year the tournament seems to get bigger, so teams come back to play, and all that money goes directly to the family.”

Players will use bats donated by Dove Tail Bats in Shirley.

They’ll be auctioned off after the games.

Donations can still be made at the tournament.

