Advertisement

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

This photo shows a Century 21 department store in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2020.
This photo shows a Century 21 department store in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2020.(Source: STRF/Star Max/IPx via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic, which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

In a statement, the New York-based company said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company’s insurance providers of approximately $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption. That insurance money helped it rebuild its flagship store, a magnet for locals and tourists in downtown Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks, the company said.

“We now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at this most critical time,” said Century 21 co-CEO Raymond Gindi in statement.

Gindi said that if Century 21 had received “any meaningful portion” of the insurance proceeds, it would have been able “to save thousands of jobs and weather the storm in hopes of another incredible recovery.”

The company said that it’s removing from the bankruptcy court a lawsuit pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against several of its insurance providers based on their failure to compensate the company for its losses under the policies. The company is requesting that the bankruptcy court expedite the adjudication of the suit for the benefit of its stakeholders.

Century 21 says it’s starting going-out-of business sales at all of its stores and online.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

National

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

National

Russia says West trying to victimize Moscow over Navalny

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating him said Monday that Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

Latest News

National

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

National

McDonald’s tests reusable coffee cups in UK

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they'll return their mug to a McDonald's or a special drop-off point. The company will then wash and reuse them.

National Politics

US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

News

PCHC to provide shelter services to homeless population staying at Ramada Inn

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Staff will be available 24/7 for residents. They will be connecting them to resources they need.

National

Oregon families look ahead after wildfires

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Families in Blue River, Ore. are trying to make sense of what happened this week.

National

GameStop to close 100 more stores

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The struggling retailer said in March it was planning to close 320 stores.