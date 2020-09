BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Bangor Police are on the scene of what they say is a bank robbery on Hogan Road.

A heavy police presence can be seen at the Bangor Savings Bank branch.

Just spoke with a witness to the robbery who works at a neighboring business. She says she saw the suspect run out of the bank, jump into a car, and drive off. She says police showed up about 5 minutes later and immediately evacuated nearby buildings with a police K9. @WABI_TV5 — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) September 10, 2020

Police released these surveillance images of the suspect. If you know who this is, call 947-7384 immediately.

robbery suspect (WABI)

robbery suspect (WABI)

BREAKING: Large Police presence at Bangor Savings Bank on Hogan Road in Bangor. Still gathering details. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/FYpV7LMrx1 — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) September 10, 2020

