A man from Charleston continues to grow giant pumpkins

The largest pumpkin is around 1,400 pounds(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Charleston known for growing oversized gourds is hoping his massive pumpkin will win a prize this year.

Elroy Morgan grows giant pumpkins and enters his biggest one in the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest each year.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Pumpkinfest has been canceled.

But growers can still enter into the contest.

Morgan says this year all of his biggest pumpkins are around 1,400 pounds.

“We start the seeds in April and the we get the garden prepared. Greenhouses go up, soil heating cables go in, the heat lamps go in and they’re still growing,” says Elroy Morgan.

He’s also grown a personal record Long gourd.

His old record was 127 and 3/8 inches.

He just recently measured one at 128 inches.

