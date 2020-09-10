161 coronavirus cases linked to Katahdin Region wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are now 161 cases of coronavirus being linked to wedding and reception in the Katahdin Region last month. That’s three more cases than reported earlier this week.

According to the head of the Maine CDC, 55 cases are among people who either attended the wedding and reception or are secondary contacts from someone who attended.

That outbreak in the Millinocket area Augusta 7th spawned two more.

There are now 24 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at Maplecrest Rehab in Madison. That facility is now reporting the three new cases.

Also, 82 cases are connected to the York County Jail.

