Advertisement

161 coronavirus cases linked to Katahdin Region wedding

Three more cases are reported at a nursing home in Madison
Wedding outbreak
Wedding outbreak(MGN Image)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are now 161 cases of coronavirus being linked to wedding and reception in the Katahdin Region last month. That’s three more cases than reported earlier this week.

According to the head of the Maine CDC, 55 cases are among people who either attended the wedding and reception or are secondary contacts from someone who attended.

That outbreak in the Millinocket area Augusta 7th spawned two more.

There are now 24 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at Maplecrest Rehab in Madison. That facility is now reporting the three new cases.

Also, 82 cases are connected to the York County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

Latest News

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 31 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

News

Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Bangor trucking company

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
On Wednesday afternoon, Maine CDC opened a worksite outbreak investigation associated with Hartt Transportation in Bangor.

National

Senate to vote on advancing 'skinny' coronavirus stimulus bill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The bill calls for $300 per week in enhanced jobless benefits, extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides $105 billion in education funds. It does not include stimulus checks or additional state aid.