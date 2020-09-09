Advertisement

Tradewinds locations sold to Mass-based company

Tradewinds location in Bangor.
Tradewinds location in Bangor.(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local Tradewinds locations have been sold to a Massachusetts based company.

Energy North purchased Tradewinds locations in Ellsworth, Orland, Veazie, Hamden, Brewer, Old Town, Eddington and Bangor.

Former Tradewinds owners Chuck and Belinda Lawrence say they feel Energy North, a family-owned business, is the right company to take over.

The company will continue the Lawrence family’s Pumped Up to Fight Cancer initiative by donating a penny per gallon of gasoline for cancer treatment.

As of 2019, the Lawrence Family Foundation had donated one million dollars through the effort.

The Lawrences say they will continue to own the Blue Hill and Calais supermarkets and live in Holden.

Energy North Group operates 65 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations in New England and upstate New York.

Energy North intends to keep the Tradewinds brand.

