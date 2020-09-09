Advertisement

Rock climber rescued after suffering severe head injury on Bald Mountain

She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.
She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Maine (WABI) - Several agencies worked together on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a rock climber from Bald Mountain.

Authorities say the woman, 28, from San Diego, California, suffered a severe head injury after she fell while still attached to a rope.

She was then propelled into a rock.

The Maine Warden Service and other emergency workers first hiked to the Woodstock location before calling in a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service.

She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted in the rescue by the Oxford Sherriff’s Office, Woodstock Fire Department, Peru Fire Department, Sumner Fire Department, Pace Ambulance, LifeFlight, Mahoosuc Search and Rescue, and the Maine Forest Service.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New York man accused of murder to appear in Bangor court on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves is charged with the 2017 murder of Sally Shaw.

News

Court hearing Wednesday for NY man accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Carine Reeves is asking a judge not to require him to wear a mask during his trial.

News

Former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client due in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors say Dale Thistle never turned over $250,000 owed to a victim's family after a wrongful death settlement.

News

Maine CDC investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks in York County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The outbreaks are at the Lafayette Club and American Legion in Sanford.

Latest News

News

Former Newport lawyer to appear in court Wednesday on bail hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An arrest warrant was issued for Thistle last November when he failed to show up for court.

News

City of Bangor to replace aging buses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The decision was made at city Government Operations Committee.

News

MSAD1 in Presque Isle has new guidelines for drop offs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAGM TV Anchor/Producer
Parents with students in M-S-A-D 1 in Presque Isle will not be able to rely on busses dropping off their children at some locations.

News

UPDATE: Officials say no injuries reported in Bangor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 8:30.

News

Bar Harbor business owners reflect on summer season

Updated: 12 hours ago
Travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines slowed business to a near halt to start Bar Harbor’s tourist season this year. But Bar Harbor rebounded.

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.