Rock climber rescued after suffering severe head injury on Bald Mountain

WOODSTOCK, Maine (WABI) - Several agencies worked together on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a rock climber from Bald Mountain.

Authorities say the woman, 28, from San Diego, California, suffered a severe head injury after she fell while still attached to a rope.

She was then propelled into a rock.

The Maine Warden Service and other emergency workers first hiked to the Woodstock location before calling in a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service.

She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted in the rescue by the Oxford Sherriff’s Office, Woodstock Fire Department, Peru Fire Department, Sumner Fire Department, Pace Ambulance, LifeFlight, Mahoosuc Search and Rescue, and the Maine Forest Service.

