Patchy Fog Tonight, Muggy, with Scattered Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold will remain nearly stationary over northern parts of Maine tonight. The front divides the mild and muggy weather south of the front to the showery and cooler conditions north of the front. A southerly breeze south of front will continue to pull a rather humid air-mass into Maine tonight and that will cause areas of dense fog to form, especially near the coast. The combination of low clouds and a mild southerly breeze will hold the low temps in the mid 50s north and low to mid 60s south.

Tomorrow will turn out to be another mild and muggy day across areas of Maine that are located south of the cold front. During the afternoon tomorrow a storm riding along the cold front will begin to pull the cold front south later in the day and as the front sweeps into the mild and muggy air-mass across our region it will trigger a round of scattered showers and possible isolated thundershowers. The showers and storms will be most numerous during the afternoon and early evening hours. High temps tomorrow will range from the low to mid 60s over northern parts of Maine to the 70s to near 80 across the rest of the state.

Once the front moves to our south later tomorrow evening a northwest breeze will begin to usher a cooler and less humid air-mass into our region for Friday and Saturday. High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures Friday will range from near 60 over northern parts of Maine to the very low 70s south of the Bangor Region. After a cool start Saturday, the temps will warm into the mid 60s to low 70s from north to south across our region during the afternoon.

Look for increasing clouds Sunday morning, with afternoon and evening showers likely as an approaching frontal system moves across New England. High pressure moving into the Northeast from southern Canada will bring sunshine and cool temps back to Maine for both Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, patchy dense fog, possible scattered showers north, with a south breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and muggy, scattered showers and possible stray thundershowers developing, with a southerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 60s north and 70s south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 50s north and 60s to near 70 south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 60s to very low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely developing later in the day and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s.

