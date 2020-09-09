Advertisement

North Haven and Vinalhaven cancel fall sports, will hold intramurals

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the Maine Principal’s Association fall sports decision, Vinalhaven and North Haven Community schools decided to cancel fall sports and hold intramural sports.

Vikings will have soccer. The Hawks will have clubs for tennis, golf and running. They will also not compete in the Busline League this fall for the younger kids.

Both islands are Coronavirus free. Both schools don’t want to jeopardize that in small island communities.

