New York man accused of murder to appear in Bangor court on Wednesday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from New York accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield will be in court Wednesday, asking a judge if people in the courtroom will be required to wear masks during his trial.

Carine Reeves, 39, is charged with murdering Sally Shaw, 55.

Shaw was found shot to death, her body left on the side of a road in Cherryfield in 2017.

Reeves' trial is scheduled to begin in late September, one of the first to take place in the state since the pandemic began.

In court documents, his attorney says wearing a mask could prejudice the jury, since in the history of this country, masks have been associated with crime.

Reeves is black and his attorney argues that the mask requirement would negate reeves' constitutional right.

His lawyer is also asking reeves not be identified by his alleged nickname of “Terror,” which could also create a prejudice.

