MSAD1 in Presque Isle has new guidelines for drop offs

Parents cannot drop off students at non-essential after school activities held off school property.
By WAGM TV Anchor/Producer
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Due to COVID 19 protocols limiting the number of students on a bus the District won’t be able to drop students off at non essential after school activities held off MSAD 1 property.

“Whether it’s recreation activities or after school activities that take place outside of MSAD 1, we are asking parents unless it’s absolutely essential to drive their students to those activities versus take the bus, which has happened in the past.”

Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent for MSAD 1

Greenlaw did say that bussing will be provided for sanctioned after-school activities.

