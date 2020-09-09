Advertisement

MPA reaches consensus guidelines with state agencies, expect to finalize on Thursday

MPA announces consensus guidelines close to finalized with state agencies
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association and state agencies meeting today in an attempt to finalize COVID-19 guidelines to hold high school fall sports.

The MPA, DHHS, Maine School Superintendents Association, Maine School Board Association, Department of Education, and the Governor’s office came to a consensus on guidelines. A few exceptions on minor edits remain. They did not clarify if this means all sports will have a season. According to the MPA the finished documents will be finalized and shared with MPA member schools at some point Thursday. We’ll keep you informed on the guidelines as they become available...

