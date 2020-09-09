Momo’s Cheesecake holds scarecrow contest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake Bakery in Ellsworth is holding a scarecrow contest.

If you want to participate, set up a scarecrow at Momo’s on Main St. between the 12th and the 19th.

Brenda Ledezma, better known as “Momo” says fall is her favorite season and she hopes people will use this chance to get outside and get creative.

She plans to select an impartial judge from the community to select first, second, and third place winners.

Winners will receive cash or a Momo’s gift card and some merchandise.

1st place - $100.00 CASH or Momo’s Cheesecakes Gift Card & a Momo’s Cheesecakes Sweatshirt

2nd place - $50.00 CASH or Momo’s Cheesecakes Gift Card & a Momo’s Cheesecakes T-Shirt

3rd place - $25.00 CASH or Momo’s Cheesecakes Gift Card & a Momo’s Cheesecakes Coffee Mug

“I was trying of what to do out here to get people together without the coronavirus. I wanted to do where people come and build the scarecrow here. But we can’t do that obviously so we said why can’t they build them at home bring them here and put them on the front lawn.”

Find the full list of contest rules on their Facebook page.

47 flavors of cheesecake are available to buy at Momo’s via the honor system.

