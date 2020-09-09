Advertisement

Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign kicks off September 15th

More than 200 employers are expected to attend.
(WYMT)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s annual Hire-A-Vet Campaign begins next week with a virtual twist.

The statewide effort hopes to reach at least 100 employers who have committed to hiring at least 100 veterans and military family members.

The kick-off event September 15th will feature a virtual hiring fair from 1 PM to 4 PM after opening remarks.

“We get more from hiring the veteran than they probably get from us," said Vice President of Dead River Company Guy Langevin. "They help us differentiate from our competitors who don’t focus on hiring veterans. This segment of the workforce is just a wealth of talent with a skill set that every employer needs.”

Since 2015, the campaign has connected nearly 1,000 employers with just over 1300 veterans.

For more information and to register for the event you can visit mainecareercenter.gov/mhav.

