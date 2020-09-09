Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 23 new cases of coronavirus

There are 465 active cases.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 49 more people have recovered from coronavirus since Tuesday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 23 new cases Wednesday..

With 2 cases yet to be classified, the total in the state stands at 4,734.

There are 465 active cases, 28 less than Tuesday.

Recoveries now stand at 4,135.

There are 14 new cases in York County, that is the largest jump overnight.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said there are two new outbreaks in York County, both in Sanford.

One at the Lafayette Club.

The other at the American Legion.

There are 24 active cases in Penobscot County, that’s 7 less than Tuesday.

