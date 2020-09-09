Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks in York County

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two outbreaks in York County.

The outbreaks are at the Lafayette Club and American Legion in Sanford.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that there are three cases involving the Lafayette Club and four cases involving a reception that was held at the American Legion after a funeral.

Shah said York County remains of high concern with cases and positivity rates above the state average.

Shah said there are 82 cases involving the York County Jail. That outbreak is linked to the outbreak connected to a wedding and reception last month in the Millinocket area. A staff member of the jail attended the wedding.

Of the 82 cases, 18 involve staff members, 48 involve inmates and seven involve family members of staff members. Shah said nine family members of staff members are also considered probable cases.

Shah said there are no new cases involving the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, which has 10 cases.

That outbreak is not epidemiologically linked to any other outbreak as of Tuesday, Shah said.

Other outbreaks the Maine CDC is following in York County are at Seal Rock in Saco and the Sanford Fire Department.

