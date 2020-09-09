Advertisement

Judge to decided if former Newport lawyer accused of theft can return to Canada

(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client is asking to go back to Canada.

State prosecutors say Dale Thistle never turned over thousands of dollars owed to a victim’s family after a wrongful death settlement.

He was entitled to a third of the money but according to prosecutors, Thistle took all of it.

Thistle was found living in Quebec City in November after he failed to show up for court.

After returning to Maine, a judge set his bail at one thousand dollars cash and was ordered to stay in the state according to conditions of release.

He’s been awaiting trial now for close to a year due to coronavirus delays in court.

Today, his lawyer asked that Thistle be allowed to return to Canada to be with his wife.

“He does have a traumatic brain injury that does cause him significant medical issues. His wife was his primary care taker. She calls him to remind him to take all of his medications. It has been an extreme hardship for Mr. Thistle to be trying to live on his own here while his wife was his primary care taker,” says Defense Attorney William Ashe.

“With the inevitable delays of trial due to COVID, if he decides he doesn’t want to return it’s going to be a difficult job for us to get him back,” says Asst. Attorney General Leanne Robbins.

The judge did raise questions on whether border restrictions due to COVID-19 could pose a problem.

The defense attorney assured him it would not.

The judge said he would make his decision soon.

