Advertisement

Judge still deciding on murder suspects request for no mask

Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.
Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.(Gray tv)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from New York accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield was in court via video conference asking a judge not to wear a mask during trial.

Carine Reeves, 39, is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Shaw was found shot to death, her body left on the side of a road in Cherryfield in 2017.

Reeves' trial is scheduled to begin in late this month.

It’s one of the first to take place since the pandemic began.

In court documents, his attorney says wearing a mask could prejudice the jury, since in the history of this country, masks have been associated with crime.

Prosecutors contends they could make accommodations for this, but Reeves will have to wait until it is safe to be in a courtroom without a mask.

“To ask him to give up his speedy trial rights and his rights under the interstate compact in order to get that is simply a false choice. The court can accomplish both. My client, again, should not be forced to choose between his rights,” Defense Attorney Steve Smith said to the judge.

Asst. Attorney General Leane Zainea rebuttals“Although the defendant does have constitutional rights, your honor, those constitutional rights also have to be balanced against the health and safety of all individuals involved in the process.”

The judge said that he would make a decision regarding the masks by Thursday morning before final jury selection.

His lawyer is also asking Reeves not be identified by his alleged nickname of “Terror,” which could also create a prejudice.

The state has agreed to this motions and the judge granted it.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge to decided if former Newport lawyer accused of theft can return to Canada

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client is asking to go back to Canada.

News

First Circuit Court of Appeals hears case involving Calvary Chapel

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Leaders of Calvary Chapel filed a lawsuit against the governor in May over her COVID-19 restrictions.

Local

Business thrives in Greenville as region has strong tourism season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Unlike many who have struggled, Indian Hill Trading Post in Greenville has thrived all summer.

Local

Tradewinds locations sold to Mass-based company

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Energy North purchased Tradewinds locations in Ellsworth, Orland, Veazie, Hamden, Brewer, Old Town, Eddington and Bangor.

Latest News

News

Eagle Lake Carriage Road will undergo construction starting next year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The project will improve the road surface and drainage features, and stabilize several sections of retaining walls.

News

Rock climber rescued after suffering severe head injury on Bald Mountain

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.

News

New York man accused of murder to appear in Bangor court on Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves is charged with the 2017 murder of Sally Shaw.

News

Court hearing Wednesday for NY man accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
Carine Reeves is asking a judge not to require him to wear a mask during his trial.

News

Former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client due in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
Prosecutors say Dale Thistle never turned over $250,000 owed to a victim's family after a wrongful death settlement.

News

Maine CDC investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks in York County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The outbreaks are at the Lafayette Club and American Legion in Sanford.