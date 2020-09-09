Advertisement

Hallowell and Richmond Police Departments compete to ‘cram the cruiser’

The department that collects the most school supplies wins.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Hallowell and Richmond Police Departments are in the middle of a friendly competition.

They have been competing to ‘cram the cruiser’ with school supplies for the two RSU 2 elementary schools.

Until 8 PM Wednesday night you can bring school supplies to either Police Department to fill a cruiser.

The department that collects the most supplies wins.

“We love competition whether it’s other departments or fire departments or whatever, we like that camaraderie and we like competition so it becomes fun," said Hallowell Police Chief Scott MacMaster. "Knowing that the kids feel welcomed when they’re coming back and have supplies to start the school year with or take home when they’re doing remote learning, it’s a good feeling.”

The police chief of the losing department will deliver coffee and donuts to staff at the winning school.

One woman donated 50 handmade double-layer masks.

Many local businesses have donated supplies as well.

