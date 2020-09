Former Newport lawyer to appear in court Wednesday on bail hearing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client will be in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

State prosecutors say Dale Thistle never turned over $250,000 owed to a victim’s family after a wrongful death settlement.

He was entitled to a third of the money but according to prosecutors, Thistle took all of it.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thistle last November when he failed to show up for court.

Thistle was found living in Quebec City.

After returning to Maine, a judge set his bail at $1,000 cash.

Thistle’s license to practice law was surrendered back in 2014 after he was in car accident.

