Eagle Lake Carriage Road will undergo construction starting next year

All 45 miles of roadway will undergo improvements
All 45 miles of roadway will undergo improvements(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eagle Lake Carriage Road in Acadia National Park is scheduled to be rehabilitated next year.

The National Park Service has awarded the contract to Harold MacQuinn Incorporated of Hancock.

This work was originally planned for this year, but there were scheduling delays.

The project will improve the road surface and drainage features, and stabilize several sections of retaining walls.

After completion, all 45 miles of the road will have undergone improvements.

Folks should anticipate road closures from April 15th to November 15th.

