Community reaction to backlash after Bangor parent posts video of online lesson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Video of a Bangor school teacher giving a lesson on how students identify themselves was filmed by a parent last week then posted to a conservative social media page. That drew extreme online reaction that quickly escalated.

“We have to understand we have different identities and that we come from different backgrounds, and then we have to make sure that everyone is valued and respected and that we don’t discriminate either purposely or unintentionally,” said Bangor School District Superintendent Betsy Webb.

That’s a portion of the curriculum the Bangor School System is delivering to students this school year.

The renewed focus on equality comes after multiple Bangor High students talked at the end of the school year about racism and discrimination they had to endure.

Last week, a parent took issue with a remote lesson his daughter was being given by a teacher.

When he posted it to conservative social media page, it drew hateful comments and threats to the teacher.

It has been taken down and Bill Kimball and his wife, Libby, have apologized.

They provided TV5 with the following statement.

“Our 12-year-old daughter got an assignment asking her to identify her sexual orientation, religion, chosen gender and race. We found these to be inappropriate for her age.”

Kaitlyn Moriarty is a parent of a Bangor student and took no issue with the lesson.

“It should’ve been happening a long time ago. I think that’s where the uproar came is that parents were upset that none of this was being addressed a long time ago and these problems were still happening. I think the lesson the teacher was giving was really trying to put an end to that. Have students be able to put themselves in other peoples' shoes and to treat others the way that they would want to be treated. And to look out for racism and injustice in their own hallways,” she said.

Desiree Vargas is the Co-Founder of Bangor based Racial Equity and Justice. They were hired by the Bangor School System to form the curriculum and trained staff this summer. She says in order to exact change, difficult conversations need to be had.

“A tone has to be set that goes beyond the conversation of let’s all be kind. We have to have the conversation more geared towards, OK, how did we get here historically? What are the power structures that are in place that are like this? Talking about identity. Talking about different dynamics in the school place. It’s beyond let’s just be kind to each other. That is a huge part of it, but it’s just not realistic to think that these conversations can get done any easier than what was done,” said Vargas.

“It really is a situation where all individuals have to continue to learn how to work together on how to support one another in order to make sure that we break the cycle of systemic racism and discrimination,” said Webb.

Recording remote lessons is not permitted by the Bangor School System.

Superintendent Webb sent a letter to parents this week reminding them of that.

