City of Bangor to replace aging buses

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) The City of Bangor will replace seven aging buses within the next few years.

Members of the city’s Government Operations Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to purchase the Gillig buses.

City officials say the majority of the funds to pay for the buses will come from grants.

They’re hoping to have five of them delivered between next year and 2022 and the rest between 2023 and 2024.

