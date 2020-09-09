City of Bangor discusses proposed committee on racial equity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More talk about creating a committee in the city of Bangor that promotes diversity and inclusion.

It would be called the Racial Equity, Economic Justice, Inclusion, and Human Rights Committee.

It would be made up of members from the NAACP, Penobscot Nation, the LGBTQ plus community, city officials, and more.

That’s if the full council gives the committee the green light.

The committee’s mission is not only to educate community members on topics such as sensitivity and awareness but also to promote acceptance and respect of gender, ethnicity, race, and more.

Councilor Angela Okafor pushed for the committee’s creation.

Okafor explained, “This is going to be the most represented, the most diverse committee group in our city. To be affiliated to both the city and the school which are very important. I think it’s a first step for people to, for us to bring conversations, to bring people to the table to start up a conversation. That doesn’t mean this is going to solve every problem.”

It now goes to a full city council meeting for a first reading.

You can read more about the proposed committee on the city’s website.

