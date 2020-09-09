Advertisement

Business thrives in Greenville as region has strong tourism season

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many in the Moosehead Region are reporting a strong tourism season.

Unlike many who have struggled, Indian Hill Trading Post in Greenville has thrived all summer.

“Much more outdoor activity, much more demand for camping supplies, boating, and so on and so forth. I think a lot of people are visiting their summer homes. They came early and staying longer," said Stuart Watt, Owner of the Indian Hill Trading Post.

Between camping, hunting and fishing, the Indian Hill Trading Post has actually increased sales this summer between 20 and 25%.

“The weather started to get warmer, and it just increased. We sold more turkey permits this year than we had in years. More fly fishing equipment and fishing stuff in general," said Noah Eastland, Cashier Clerk at the Indian Hill Trading Post.

Employees at the Trading Post have seen the other side of that boost in business.

“It’s been a really tough summer. A lot of us have had to work extra hours or do extra jobs. Some of our jobs change daily on what we need to do to get things done," said Steve Mozsgae, Manager at the Indian Hill Trading Post.

The Trading Post is still hiring in all departments.

You can apply at the store.

