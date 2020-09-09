Brightening Skies, Warm & Muggy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will remain draped across northern parts of the state today, mainly along a line from Houlton to Millinocket and Greenville. Areas north of the front will be cooler and less humid while areas along and south of the front will be warmer and more humid. We will start our Wednesday with more low clouds and fog this morning which will give way to brightening skies as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. Brightening may be a bit tougher for coastal areas but some breaks of sunshine are still expected there as we head into the afternoon. A few showers will be possible across northern areas today otherwise expect a dry day for most locales. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80° this afternoon with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. Low pressure will develop to our west along the stalled front tonight. As it approaches, we’ll see some scattered showers move across northern areas during the night tonight otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The weak area of low pressure riding along the stalled front will help to finally push the front through the state on Thursday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Thursday with the best chance of precipitation coming during the afternoon hours. It’ll be warm and muggy again Thursday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Cooler and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front Thursday night setting us up with a much cooler and more comfortable day Friday. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. High pressure will give us a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s Saturday. Our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° Sunday. The rain won’t stick around long as we’ll be back to sunshine and pleasant weather on Monday.

Today: Low clouds and areas of fog early giving way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon. A few scattered showers possible from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Highs 70°-80°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across northern areas. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon. High in the 70s to near 80°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.