BARN in Brewer holds voter registration drive.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Making sure every voice is heard in honor of national recovery month.

That’s the mission of the Bangor Area Recovery Network as they help those in recovery get registered to vote.

They’ll be outside of the BARN building in Brewer all week to get folks ready for the election.

Organizers of the voter registration drive say there is a lot of incorrect information out there.

Many may not know felons never lose their right to vote in the state of Maine.

“It’s some place they feel trusted and safe with. They have the opportunity to vote and have their voice heard both in Augusta and Washington D.C. because it’s an important voice to be heard," says BARN Board Member, Pat Kimball.

“It’s most important to be able to empower people with education and direction to become independent and autonomous in themselves," says BARN Board Member, Joanna Russell.

Anyone is welcome to visit the voter registration drive.

They will be in the parking lot in front of the building each day this week.

They’re located at 142 Center Street in Brewer.

You can find times and more info on their Facebook page.

