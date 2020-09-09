Bar Harbor business owners reflect on summer season

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines slowed business to a near halt to start Bar Harbor’s tourist season this year. But Bar Harbor rebounded.

Jenna Young, owner of Side Street Cafe, said it hasn’t been easy.

“We had a really busy July and august. It was hard digging out of the spring, and not knowing what to expect, and trying to be prepared for something that had never really happened before.”

“August was the month where we were like, ‘ok, we’re not gonna end the season totally broke.’” said Shawn Porter, co-owner of Little Village Gifts. “So that gave everybody the boost, I think, that we all needed.”

Part of doing business this summer was keeping up with guidelines that allowed for business to be open in the first place.

“We joke everyday that we feel like there has been 77 seasons in one,” said Porter. “Because every time you turned around, something was changing. There was a new rule, or there was not a rule anymore.”

A quiet spring led many businesses to hire less staff, which stretched Bar Harbor’s workforce thin as tourist numbers continued to rise.

“It was exhausting,” Porter said. “More exhausting than a normal August. Many places are so short staffed, so I think people are hanging on.”

“It was hard to shift gears from the really scary and uncertain spring that we had, into what the summer ended up being,” said Young. “I would’ve been able to prepare differently with staff. But, we’re so proud of how our industry rose up, so proud of how our staff rose up and worked together as a team.”

Bar Harbor has banned cruise ships from docking there in 2020, which normally drives a large part of the town’s economy in September and October.

So not knowing what to expect is expected to continue right through the fall.

“Now we’re going into a whole new season of uncertainty knowing there’s no cruise ships, whether people are going to travel or not,” Porter said. "We just don’t know. "

