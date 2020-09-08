Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Healthy Living

Experts talk about self-care during a 2020 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Self-care is now much more than a trip to the spa, a manicure and pedicure, or a once a year vacation.

Latest News

News

Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The facility will undergo a two day deep cleaning.

News

SV Delos anchors in Maine after adjusting sails to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Brian, Karin and their daughter Sierra sail the world on their 53-foot sailboat, Delos

News

Portland woman dies after being hit by train

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland woman dies after being hit by train.

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

News

Maine likely to be first state to use ranked choice voting in presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Maine’s highest court heard arguments last week addressing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s appeal to stop a GOP-led people’s veto on ranked-choice voting in presidential elections.