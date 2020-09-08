Time will tell if Mainers were safe over holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says that time will tell as to just how safe people in the state were over Labor Day weekend.

During Tuesday’s briefing Dr. Nirav Shah it will be at least another week or so before we know if holiday behaviors sparked more COVID-19 cases.

Last week Shah asked Mainers to continue following safety guidelines like social distancing and wearing face coverings, even at backyard barbeques and camp parties.

He admitted it’s not always easy to follow those precautions, but past events have shown that COVID-19 loves holidays.

“After both of those prior holidays there were upticks across the country,” said Shah. “Notably after Memorial Day somewhat less pronounced after the Fourth of July. So, that’s a very immediate concern that I share with my colleagues here in Maine as well as nationwide, the possibility in the next ten to twelve days of an uptick.”

Shah also noted that once the weather gets cooler and more activities are forced inside, the resolve of Mainers will be tested yet again.

