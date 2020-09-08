Thomas College adapts first year orientation amid pandemic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students at Thomas College have returned to classes, but welcome week looks and feels different this year due to COVID-19.

The Waterville school is taking steps to maintain the college experience for their students.

The assistant dean of student engagement says this is particularly important for students who are stepping onto the campus for the first time.

They held their welcome back barbecue with social distancing.

They also split bingo night into groups.

“For first year incoming students some of them had very disrupted and disjointed ends to their senior year and we wanted the start of their college career to be as normal as we could make it and then hopefully at some point it will become more normal than it is now," said Assistant Dean of student engagement James Delorie. “I’ve had more thanks you’s for the efforts in the last four days of them moving in and our first years moving in than I ever have during orientation.”

The assistant dean says they’ll continue to innovate various programs throughout the year so students can remain engaged.

Thomas College is still accepting applications and welcoming prospective students for tours of the campus.

