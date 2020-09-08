SV Delos anchors in Maine after adjusting sails to COVID-19

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - While many of us just learned the phrase “social distancing" in the last few months, the practice is nothing new to Karin and Brian Trautman.

“I was working as a software developer in Seattle,” Brian told TV5. “I guess I sort of hit this point in my life where I decided that’s not what I wanted to do. I sold everything I owned and bought this boat.”

What was supposed to be an 18-month sabbatical started in 2008. A few years later Brian met his now-wife, Karin, in New Zealand.

“He asked if I wanted to go sailing for the weekend,” Karin said, putting an emphasis on “weekend.” “Straight away I fell in love with the lifestyle, and Brian as well.”

Their crew used to be bigger, made up of friends and family. Now it is just the three of them: Brian, Karin and their daughter Sierra. She turned one in August 2020.

Their extended family of followers and fans, dubbed “The Delos Tribe,” spans globally. The Trautmans post new videos to their YouTube channel every Friday. According to Brian, they rack up roughly five million views a month. The videos started as a way to keep their families updated on their whereabouts. Then --

“We were getting subscribers, and I was thinking, why are people interested in this?” said Brian. “I think people were interested in the lifestyle, and living vicariously, and traveling, and there’s a lot of cool aspects to this.”

Although they sail the globe, Maine was not on their radar until they met a couple from Portland during their travels. That couple gave the Trautmans a copy of “A Cruising Guide to the Maine Coast," which piqued their interest.

COVID-19 helped advance the timeline of their arrival.

“We were locked down in the Bahamas for COVID for four months,” said Brian. “We really can’t go anywhere else besides the U.S. right now. A lot of the countries are still closed down.”

Someone reached out, saying they had a cabin on a small, private island the Trautmans could use to quarantine upon arrival in Maine. Once they met the state guidelines, the Trautmans set about sailing the coast, hiking -- and eating plenty of lobster.

“We’ve been sailing in tropical waters for so long,” explained Karin. “To snuggle up with a blanket, go into the forest, smell the trees, it’s a nice change.”

What has not changed is the kindness shown to them by stranger. Tuesday morning, the Trautmans found flowers, beer and a note left in their dinghy.

“Thank you, thank you,” the note read in part. “You’ve shown me what courage feels like, and for that, I’m grateful.”

“It’s one of the reasons we continue to do this project,” said Brian when he was asked about what the note means to him. “Because I know that we’re able to connect people and help people follow their own dreams, really.”

Brian, Karin and Sierra plan to stay in Maine for a few more weeks. They’re not sure where they’re headed to next, but there’s still a few things left on their Maine bucket list.

“I want to see the leaves change,” Karin said.

“I want to see snow,” Brian added.

“Snow? I don’t think we’ll be here that long," Karin quickly jumped in.

There’s always next summer, Brian.

