Supporters of Millinocket deputy police chief hold motorcade protest

Millinocket protest and motorcade
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -A group of people showed support on Monday for Millinocket’s Deputy Police Chief with a motorcade protest starting at Stearns High School.

People we spoke with say they’re not happy with the way things have been handled regarding Deputy Police Chief Janet Theriault.

Theriault filed an 85-page complaint against the town’s Police Chief Craig Worster in which it claims workplace harassment.

Supporters told TV5 Monday night recently even made a petition circulated around town asking for these items.

“To remove the town manager. To remove the chief and remove the town attorney and put the deputy chief on administrative leave. She loves her town. She loved her job. She was good at her job. But it’s about more than even just Janet,” Susan D’Alessandro, one of the organizers of the motorcade.

The group is also concerned that 9 people have left the department since 2019.

The motorcade went by town councilors’ homes.

People honking their horns 9 times to signify those people.

They said they will continue to do this motorcade until they get answers. We have previously tried to reach out to town officials and they haven’t responded to us.

