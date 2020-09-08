Advertisement

Skowhegan Police and hospital school collection challenge

Cops competing with EMS staff to stuff vehicle with school supplies
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
SCHOOL SUPPLIES(KWCH)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skowhegan, Maine (WABI) - A friendly competition between police officers and EMS staff Tuesday is going to help out local schools.

The Skowhegan Police Department is competing with EMS staff at Redington-Fairview General Hospital to stuff a vehicle with supplies for MSAD 54 elementary schools in Skowhegan, Canaan and Norridgewock.

You can help either team fill the vehicle by bringing supplies to the Skowhegan Information Center, also known as the chamber office, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The department that collects the most supplies wins, and the losing department has to deliver coffee and doughnuts to school staff.

