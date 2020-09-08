RSU 57 delays start of school, member of transportation dept. tested positive for COVID-19

WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - RSU 57 in York County is delaying the start of school until September 14 after a person associated with the transportation department tested positive for coronavirus.

The delay is for all students, both in-person and remote.

Pre-K and Kindergarten screening will be delayed until further notice, as well as bus orientation.

Curbside meal pickup will be available at all schools on Tuesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district will be releasing more information at a later date.

