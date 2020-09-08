Advertisement

Recreational marijuana shops await licenses

The Office of Marijuana Policy will issue them to businesses Tuesday.
(WAGM)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Office of Marijuana Policy will issue licenses to Maine businesses on Tuesday.

They expect to issue licenses in each of the four types of marijuana businesses: cultivation, products manufacturing, retail sale, and testing.

Retail sales of adult use marijuana to consumers over the age of 21 will begin on Oct. 9.

Maine’s first marijuana retail store is expected to open in October.

