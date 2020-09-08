Advertisement

Portland woman dies after being hit by train

One person was detained by St. Albans Police
One person was detained by St. Albans Police
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a 43-year-old Portland woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train on Tuesday.

The woman, who police say was homeless, had been living in the woods in the Morrills Corner area and was crossing the tracks between Allen Avenue and Read Street around 12:30 a.m. when she was struck.

Police did not immediately release the name of the woman.

The Brunswick-bound train had four passengers on it and was held at the site for approximately two hours while the incident was investigated.

Amtrak Police and Pan Am Railroad Police are assisting the Portland Police Department with the investigation.

