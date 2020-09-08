Portland woman dies after being hit by train

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a 43-year-old Portland woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train on Tuesday.

The woman, who police say was homeless, had been living in the woods in the Morrills Corner area and was crossing the tracks between Allen Avenue and Read Street around 12:30 a.m. when she was struck.

Police did not immediately release the name of the woman.

The Brunswick-bound train had four passengers on it and was held at the site for approximately two hours while the incident was investigated.

Amtrak Police and Pan Am Railroad Police are assisting the Portland Police Department with the investigation.

