Patchy Fog Tonight, Mild & Muggy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front will drift south into northern parts of the Pine Tree State this evening and then remain nearly stationary over far northern Maine tonight and tomorrow. Northern Maine will seek the risk of a few scattered showers tonight, with low temps in the upper 40s to low 50s, while southern and central parts of the state see some patchy fog, with low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The front draped across northern Maine will keep northern parts of state much cooler than southern regions tomorrow as highs up north hold in the upper 50s to low 60s, while from about the Millinocket Region on south the temps climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Thursday high pressure building across southern Canada along with a small storm riding east along the front over northern Maine will help push the front south through Maine later in the day. The front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across our region, but much needed widespread rain seems unlikely. Once the front moves to our south a northwest breeze will begin to usher a cooler and less humid air-mass into our region for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine both Friday and Saturday. Later Sunday an approaching frontal system will likely bring Maine some much needed showers.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, patchy fog, possible scattered showers north, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, stray showers possible north, humid, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s north and 70s to near 80 south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, scattered showers possible, turning less humid late, with a southerly breeze around 10 mph becoming northerly later in the afternoon and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, with high temps in the upper 50s north and 60s to near 70 south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s north to 60s south.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

