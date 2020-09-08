Advertisement

Partly Sunny, Warm & Rather Humid this Afternoon

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front will remain nearly stationary over far northern Maine this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. Areas north of the front will see more clouds and cooler temps, while areas south of front will see more sun, warmer temps and higher humidity. High temps this afternoon, will range from 70s to very low 80s.

The front draped across northern Maine will keep northern parts of state much cooler than southern regions Wednesday as highs up north hold in the upper 50s to low 60s, while from about the Millinocket Region on south the temps climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Thursday high pressure building across southern Canada will push the cold front south through Maine. The front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across our region, but much needed widespread rain seems unlikely. Once the front moves to our south a northwest breeze will begin to usher a cooler and less humid air-mass into our region for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine both Friday and Saturday. An approaching frontal system may bring Maine some much needed showers Sunday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, with a south breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, patchy fog, possible scattered showers north, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, stray showers possible north, humid, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 12 mph and high temps in the 60s north and 70s to near 80 south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers, turning less humid and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, with high temps in the upper 50s north and 60s to near 70 south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s north to 60s south.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

