Parade supporting President Trump’s re-election travels from Bucksport to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Supporters of President Trump took part in a parade from Bucksport to Brewer and Bangor today.

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles drove up Route 15.

A parade of boats followed along the Penobscot River.

Hundreds of people flew flags and displayed signs supporting Trump’s re-election from their vehicle of choice.

Onlookers dotted the parade route with flags and signs of their own.

The general mood was one of excitement and celebration.

Despite an official gathering time of noon, supporters were in Bucksport at least as early as 9AM.

“I wasn’t expecting quite so many so early.” said Tammy Sweetland with Patriot Riders of America, Maine Chapter 5. “We pulled in, and I tell you it does my heart glad.”

Aside from Trump campaign staff handing out signs, no one wore face coverings ahead of the parade’s start.

Stephen Stimpson waited in his car for the parade to begin and so didn’t need to wear a mask, but says he wasn’t worried about the lack of them.

”If we were in a building I’d be concerned about it but we’re out in the air, practice safe social distancing...we should be alright.”

Caroline Bennett and Colleen Burgess were travelling by boat in the parade. They say they’d do anything to get Trump re-elected.

“He’s the only honest president we’ve had in 100 years.” said Bennett.

“He’s been up against a brick wall the whole time though and he’s got a lot of good stamina and I think we need him more than ever.” added Burgess.

Many at the rally expressed support for the President’s economic decisions and a business-oriented approach to the presidency.

“It’s a great opportunity to show our support for President Trump and to show our communities how much support he has.” said supporter Don Brown. “The great hope we have is that he’ll be re-elected and save this country from spiraling out of control which is where it’s going if the Democrats are elected.”

The parade ended at Waterfront Marine in Hampden where a rally with guest speakers was held.

